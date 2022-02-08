BOMB Price Hits $1.06 on Major Exchanges (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One BOMB coin can now be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00002407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOMB has a market capitalization of $952,073.68 and $246,312.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 895,260 coins and its circulating supply is 894,472 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

