boohoo group (LON:BOO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

boohoo group (LON:BOO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BOO. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 430 ($5.81) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.42) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 480 ($6.49) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of boohoo group to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 395 ($5.34) to GBX 135 ($1.83) in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, boohoo group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 346.82 ($4.69).

Get boohoo group alerts:

Shares of BOO opened at GBX 93.96 ($1.27) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 123.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 200.29. boohoo group has a 52 week low of GBX 93.34 ($1.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 378.90 ($5.12). The stock has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.32.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.