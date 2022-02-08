Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,044,000. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 134,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,038,000 after purchasing an additional 57,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,973 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,483.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,051.64 and a 52 week high of $2,687.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.96 billion, a PE ratio of 271.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,344.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,342.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKNG. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,769.00.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

