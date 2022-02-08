BP (NYSE:BP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

BP (NYSE:BP) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.10 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.72.

BP stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.34. 15,543,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,003,277. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16. BP has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $33.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in BP by 48.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

