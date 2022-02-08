BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Plans $0.05 Dividend

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 408.65 ($5.53) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £80.55 billion and a PE ratio of 17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 357.86. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 250.35 ($3.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 400.55 ($5.42).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 401 ($5.42) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.75) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 570 ($7.71) to GBX 590 ($7.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.47) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Monday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 442.22 ($5.98).

In related news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 90 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.65) per share, for a total transaction of £309.60 ($418.66).

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

