BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.30

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.30 and traded as high as $10.26. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust shares last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 2,103,765 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.30.

Get BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust alerts:

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.581 dividend. This is a positive change from BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 19.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 398.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 33,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BPT)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.