Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Receives $165.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BFAM shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 264,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,257,000 after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BFAM stock traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.99. 5,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,365. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.03 and its 200-day moving average is $138.71. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $113.41 and a 12 month high of $182.50.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

