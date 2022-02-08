Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:BRX traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $25.34. 72,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,139,832. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $27.15.
In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
BRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.08.
About Brixmor Property Group
Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
