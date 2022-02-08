Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:BRX traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $25.34. 72,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,139,832. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $27.15.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.08.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

