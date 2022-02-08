Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Lowered by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,081 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Broadcom by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $587.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $606.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $542.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $242.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.33%.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.65.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

