Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 79.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 117.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.65.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $587.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $606.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $542.87. The firm has a market cap of $242.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

