Brokerages Anticipate SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.17 Million

Equities analysts forecast that SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will report sales of $37.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.09 million and the highest is $37.24 million. SLR Investment reported sales of $31.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.
On average, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full-year sales of $140.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $140.71 million to $140.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $172.13 million, with estimates ranging from $160.39 million to $183.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SLR Investment.
SLRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Compass Point cut shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.
Shares of SLR Investment stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $18.63. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.21. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average of $19.02.
SLR Investment Company Profile
Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SLR Investment (SLRC)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLR Investment (SLRC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.