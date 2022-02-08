Brokerages Anticipate The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.14 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to announce $12.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Progressive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.11 billion and the highest is $12.17 billion. Progressive reported sales of $10.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progressive will report full year sales of $51.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.09 billion to $53.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $58.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.94 billion to $62.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on PGR. Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.27.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 13,038 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $1,341,610.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $209,168.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,844 shares of company stock valued at $7,293,107. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Progressive by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.10. 2,131,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,220,062. The company has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Progressive has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $111.85.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.05%.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

