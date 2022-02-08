Brokerages Anticipate Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) will announce earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Toast’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.20). The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Toast will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($2.03). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Toast.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $486.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.95 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TOST. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Toast from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Toast from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Toast from $43.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Toast in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. purchased 328,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,520,276.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 366,409 shares of company stock worth $11,426,891.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,717,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter worth $56,991,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,302,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toast by 7,342.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,925,000 after buying an additional 1,077,939 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOST traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.81. 2,103,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,894,938. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.65. Toast has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $69.93.

Toast Company Profile

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toast (TOST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.