Brokerages Anticipate Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $627.11 Million

Brokerages expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will report sales of $627.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $620.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $637.70 million. Wolverine World Wide posted sales of $509.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year sales of $2.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wolverine World Wide.
Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $636.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.
In other news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 20,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $710,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $102,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,551. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at $579,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 181.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 102,159 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at $6,389,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 210.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WWW stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.29. The company had a trading volume of 346,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,921. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $24.71 and a 52 week high of $44.74.
About Wolverine World Wide
Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.
