Brokerages Expect Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings. Aethlon Medical posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.47 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aethlon Medical.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Aethlon Medical had a negative net margin of 954.60% and a negative return on equity of 51.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEMD stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.43. 46,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,777. Aethlon Medical has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.58.

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

