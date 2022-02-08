Brokerages Expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Ciena also reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.86.

CIEN traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,160. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.92. Ciena has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $120,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total value of $184,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,598 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,208. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. FMR LLC increased its position in Ciena by 28.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,867,000 after buying an additional 1,418,204 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 20.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,026,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,408,000 after buying an additional 523,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 19.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $135,399,000 after purchasing an additional 386,032 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Ciena by 11.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $187,867,000 after purchasing an additional 381,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Ciena by 23.4% during the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,001,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,884,000 after purchasing an additional 379,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

