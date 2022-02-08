Brokerages Expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will report $171.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $165.60 million to $177.12 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted sales of $164.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $671.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $666.37 million to $677.89 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $689.41 million, with estimates ranging from $666.51 million to $733.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. KeyCorp lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFC. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 18.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,427,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,504,000 after acquiring an additional 224,314 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.3% in the second quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 86,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 189,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 56,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 56,925 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 58.1% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 24,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 16.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 342,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.13. 12,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,124. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $30.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.27%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.