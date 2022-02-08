Brokerages Expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.15 Million

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will report $171.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $165.60 million to $177.12 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted sales of $164.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $671.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $666.37 million to $677.89 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $689.41 million, with estimates ranging from $666.51 million to $733.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. KeyCorp lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFC. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 18.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,427,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,504,000 after acquiring an additional 224,314 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.3% in the second quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 86,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 189,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 56,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 56,925 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 58.1% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 24,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 16.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 342,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.13. 12,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,124. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $30.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.27%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.