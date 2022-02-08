Brokerages Expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to Announce -$1.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) will post ($1.37) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.36) and the lowest is ($1.37). Kodiak Sciences posted earnings of ($0.97) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to ($4.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($6.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($4.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $122.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $114.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.57.

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $63.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.50. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $171.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $689,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John A. Borgeson sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total value of $101,107.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 788,018 shares of company stock valued at $43,783,520 and have sold 21,726 shares valued at $1,846,531. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 4.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

