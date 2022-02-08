Brokerages Expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Twitter posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Twitter.

Get Twitter alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. lowered their target price on Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Twitter in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.47.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $35,024.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $188,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,312. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 756.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 601.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWTR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.09. 809,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,809,965. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.74. Twitter has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of -149.99 and a beta of 0.70.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twitter (TWTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.