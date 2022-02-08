Brokerages Set Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Target Price at $13.08

Shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.08.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Shares of Epizyme stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.24. Epizyme has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86.
In related news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta acquired 22,666,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $34,000,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,341 shares of company stock valued at $14,733 in the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Epizyme by 281.5% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Epizyme by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 576,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 359,464 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $733,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Epizyme
Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Epizyme (EPZM)
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.