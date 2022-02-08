Brokerages Set Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Target Price at $13.08

Shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Shares of Epizyme stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.24. Epizyme has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 779.45% and a negative return on equity of 432.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Epizyme will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta acquired 22,666,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $34,000,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,341 shares of company stock valued at $14,733 in the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Epizyme by 281.5% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Epizyme by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 576,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 359,464 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $733,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.