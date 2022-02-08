Brokerages Set Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Price Target at GBX 357.50

Grainger plc (LON:GRI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 357.50 ($4.83).

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRI. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($5.00) target price on shares of Grainger in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($5.00) price objective on shares of Grainger in a report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Grainger from GBX 375 ($5.07) to GBX 390 ($5.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($5.00) price objective on shares of Grainger in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.85) price objective on shares of Grainger in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Grainger alerts:

GRI stock traded down GBX 5.92 ($0.08) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 289.88 ($3.92). 1,124,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,609. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 305.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 308.65. The company has a market cap of £2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Grainger has a 12 month low of GBX 257.10 ($3.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 340 ($4.60).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a GBX 3.32 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from Grainger’s previous dividend of $1.83. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

In related news, insider Helen Gordon acquired 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 309 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of £296.64 ($401.14).

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.