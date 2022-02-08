Brokerages Set Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Target Price at $49.83

Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.83.

JHG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie cut Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $36.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $27.96 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.34%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 67.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,398,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,881 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,968,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 45.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,397,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,058,000 after purchasing an additional 746,684 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,831,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,449,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,414,000 after purchasing an additional 514,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.