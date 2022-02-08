Brokerages Set John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) PT at GBX 303.33

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 303.33 ($4.10).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.46) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 250 ($3.38) to GBX 300 ($4.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 330 ($4.46) to GBX 290 ($3.92) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 325 ($4.39) to GBX 300 ($4.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.65) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, January 14th.

John Wood Group stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 226.50 ($3.06). 1,078,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 206.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 217.18. The company has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.12. John Wood Group has a 12-month low of GBX 171.90 ($2.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 342.60 ($4.63).

In related news, insider Jacqui Ferguson purchased 1,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 186 ($2.52) per share, with a total value of £2,512.86 ($3,398.05). Also, insider Adrian Marsh acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £49,750 ($67,275.19). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,510,408.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

