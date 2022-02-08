Brokerages Set Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) PT at $235.00

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $235.00.

MHGVY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pareto Securities upgraded Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Mowi ASA from 200.00 to 235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mowi ASA in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MHGVY opened at $26.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.04. Mowi ASA has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $29.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.5196 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.13. Mowi ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.69%.

About Mowi ASA

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

