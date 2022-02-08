Brokerages Set Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Price Target at $104.31

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.31.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oddo Bhf cut Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $118.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 1.58. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $95.06 and a 1-year high of $127.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 2.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,777,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,186,170,000 after acquiring an additional 264,133 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,862,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,067,172,000 after acquiring an additional 294,131 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 1.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,298,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $681,580,000 after acquiring an additional 87,015 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 0.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,953,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,096,000 after acquiring an additional 23,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 7.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,662,000 after acquiring an additional 159,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

