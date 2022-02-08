Brokerages Set Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Price Target at $104.31

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.31.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oddo Bhf cut Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $118.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 1.58. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $95.06 and a 1-year high of $127.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.75.
About Ryanair
Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.
