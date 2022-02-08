Brokers Offer Predictions for Redbox’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RDBX)

Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Redbox in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.57) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.09). Wedbush also issued estimates for Redbox’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RDBX. UBS Group decreased their target price on Redbox from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Redbox from $35.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Redbox from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Redbox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, started coverage on Redbox in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 12.80.

Shares of Redbox stock opened at 2.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 7.25. Redbox has a 12 month low of 2.00 and a 12 month high of 27.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Redbox stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

