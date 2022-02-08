Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an action list buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.90.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $55.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $91.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $62.20.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,002,000 after purchasing an additional 59,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

