Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Cut to D at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BBU. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins raised their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Business Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE BBU opened at $46.93 on Friday. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $37.86 and a 1-year high of $51.98. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.39.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($2.13). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.0% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,279,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,205,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,469 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,194,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,156,000 after acquiring an additional 299,314 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,798,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,847,000 after acquiring an additional 105,500 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 5.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,798,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,175,000 after acquiring an additional 87,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $21,614,000. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

