Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam trimmed its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 45.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 15.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BRO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

NYSE BRO opened at $67.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.02. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.91 and a 1-year high of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

