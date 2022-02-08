Buscar Stock Set to Split on Thursday, February 10th (OTCMKTS:CGLD)

Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) shares are going to split on Thursday, February 10th. The 3.5-1 split was announced on Thursday, February 10th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.
OTCMKTS CGLD opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11. Buscar has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.33.
Buscar Company Profile
