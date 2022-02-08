Buscar Stock Set to Split on Thursday, February 10th (OTCMKTS:CGLD)

Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) shares are going to split on Thursday, February 10th. The 3.5-1 split was announced on Thursday, February 10th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS CGLD opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11. Buscar has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.33.

Buscar Company Profile

Buscar Co engages in the business of breeding, selling and racing of stakes level thoroughbreds. The company was founded by William Delahunte on January 19, 2010 and is headquartered in Beverly, CA.

