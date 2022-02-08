BWS Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) – BWS Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hawkins in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.23. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Hawkins’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hawkins stock opened at $39.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.98. Hawkins has a 52 week low of $28.44 and a 52 week high of $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.94%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWKN. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Hawkins by 343.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hawkins by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,237,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,023,000 after acquiring an additional 52,053 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Hawkins by 7.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 37.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 15,349 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,469,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,141,000 after buying an additional 14,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

