Bytecoin Price Up 10.9% Over Last 7 Days (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $36.15 million and $77,151.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.43 or 0.00418581 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000118 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

