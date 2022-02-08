Caas Capital Management LP Invests $1.15 Million in Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of Zevia PBC as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,031,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZVIA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Zevia PBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zevia PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

NYSE ZVIA opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. Zevia PBC has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.58.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $38.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

