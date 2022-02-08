Caas Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 96,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.97% of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $17,388,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 34.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,576,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after purchasing an additional 404,654 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 2,195.2% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,147,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,600 shares during the period. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $9,689,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $8,843,000.

Shares of ACAH stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

