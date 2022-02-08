Caas Capital Management LP Sells 4,900 Shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU)

Caas Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSAAU. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 61,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 15,122 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 26.9% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 50,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 49.0% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 37,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 12,397 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000.

Shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

