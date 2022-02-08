Caas Capital Management LP Takes $495,000 Position in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. 43.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverCommerce stock opened at 11.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 14.29 and its 200 day moving average is 17.22. EverCommerce Inc. has a twelve month low of 10.38 and a twelve month high of 23.41.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported -0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.05 by -0.08. The company had revenue of 128.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 123.37 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 16.48 per share, for a total transaction of 164,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

EVCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. JMP Securities upped their target price on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 22.54.

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

