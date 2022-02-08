Caas Capital Management LP Takes $495,000 Position in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. 43.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
EverCommerce stock opened at 11.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 14.29 and its 200 day moving average is 17.22. EverCommerce Inc. has a twelve month low of 10.38 and a twelve month high of 23.41.
In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 16.48 per share, for a total transaction of 164,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
EVCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. JMP Securities upped their target price on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 22.54.
EverCommerce Company Profile
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
