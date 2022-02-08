Caas Capital Management LP Takes Position in Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 152,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned 0.45% of Gambling.com Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth $3,106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth $125,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth $172,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth $1,789,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth $913,000. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gambling.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ GAMB opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. Gambling.com Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a current ratio of 14.47.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 47.66% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company had revenue of $10.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gambling.com Group Ltd will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

