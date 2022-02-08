Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cabot from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,768,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $328,382,000 after buying an additional 371,757 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cabot by 12.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,869,000 after purchasing an additional 386,016 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,086,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $173,468,000 after acquiring an additional 31,206 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,499,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,256,000 after acquiring an additional 93,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 13.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,220,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,271,000 after purchasing an additional 265,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBT traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.18. 22,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,462. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Cabot has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $65.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.81. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 1.60.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.55%.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

