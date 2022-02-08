CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.140-$18.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $18.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.30 billion-$6.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.31 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on CACI. Barclays began coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of CACI International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CACI International from $299.00 to $286.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $300.00.

Get CACI International alerts:

Shares of CACI International stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,411. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.11 and its 200-day moving average is $266.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $215.18 and a fifty-two week high of $290.70.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($0.64). CACI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 18.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gregory R. Bradford bought 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $245.92 per share, for a total transaction of $273,217.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.30, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CACI International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.