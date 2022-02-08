California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Shares Down 4.7% After Insider Selling

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) was down 4.7% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $41.02 and last traded at $41.02. Approximately 11,171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 811,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.05.

Specifically, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $5,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $1,980,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 661,249 shares of company stock valued at $28,727,375.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.51. California Resources had a net margin of 241.65% and a return on equity of 397.26%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in California Resources by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,812,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $361,309,000 after acquiring an additional 662,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,140,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,240,000 after buying an additional 638,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,001,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 572.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,100,000 after buying an additional 915,598 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

