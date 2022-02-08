Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

CPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $167.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.81.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $162.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.55, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.01. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $99.70 and a 1-year high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $594,636.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 27,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $4,761,725.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,623 shares of company stock worth $36,093,050 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,815,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,420,000 after acquiring an additional 13,844 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,018,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

