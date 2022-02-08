Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.21 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will post $2.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.18 billion and the highest is $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup posted sales of $2.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year sales of $8.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Campbell Soup.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPB. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,259,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,823,000 after acquiring an additional 400,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,464,000 after acquiring an additional 82,358 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,463,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,571 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,139,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,957,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,457,000 after acquiring an additional 311,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

CPB traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.62. 1,838,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,983,312. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day moving average is $42.63. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $52.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Campbell Soup (CPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.