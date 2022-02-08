Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Trading Down 3.7%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.65. 27,079 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,561,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

The firm has a market cap of $746.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $204.49 million for the quarter. Canaan had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 42.50%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAN. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Canaan by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 28,387 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canaan by 990.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Canaan by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

About Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

