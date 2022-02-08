Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Trading Down 3.7%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.65. 27,079 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,561,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.
The firm has a market cap of $746.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26.
Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $204.49 million for the quarter. Canaan had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 42.50%.
About Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.
