Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Trading 13.2% Higher

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX)’s stock price traded up 13.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 255,305 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 343% from the average session volume of 57,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
The stock has a market cap of C$31.94 million and a P/E ratio of -12.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.25.
Canstar Resources Company Profile (CVE:ROX)
Featured Stories
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Canstar Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canstar Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.