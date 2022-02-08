Capital (LON:CAPD) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Capital (LON:CAPD) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 134 ($1.81) target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 124 ($1.68) target price on shares of Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Capital alerts:

Capital stock opened at GBX 92.73 ($1.25) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 85.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 82.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of £175.38 million and a P/E ratio of 7.13. Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 57 ($0.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 98 ($1.33).

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.