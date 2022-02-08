CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 80.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,021 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CareDx were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDNA. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CareDx by 62,172.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,526 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 196.5% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,032,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,421,000 after purchasing an additional 684,171 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 996.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after purchasing an additional 494,554 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CareDx by 263.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,809,000 after purchasing an additional 362,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 105.8% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 637,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after purchasing an additional 327,699 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CareDx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $42.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.84. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $96.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -122.23 and a beta of 0.65.

In other CareDx news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 5,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.34 per share, for a total transaction of $211,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $444,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,521 shares of company stock worth $1,209,280 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

