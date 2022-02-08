Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Price Target Cut to 1,330.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2022

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from 1,350.00 to 1,330.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. HSBC downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. DNB Markets raised Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlsberg A/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $684.00.

CABGY opened at $33.50 on Monday. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.75.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.