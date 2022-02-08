Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Price Target Cut to 1,330.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from 1,350.00 to 1,330.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. HSBC downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. DNB Markets raised Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlsberg A/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $684.00.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

CABGY opened at $33.50 on Monday. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.75.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.