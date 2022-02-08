Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Carrier Global updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.200-$2.300 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.20-$2.30 EPS.

Shares of CARR stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $46.21. The stock had a trading volume of 89,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,986,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.65 and its 200-day moving average is $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $58.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 23.90%.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.41.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

