Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,723,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.84% of Cars.com worth $59,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CARS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com during the second quarter worth $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the third quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the second quarter valued at $207,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CARS shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

NYSE CARS opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.09. Cars.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

