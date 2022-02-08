Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

CRI stock opened at $89.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.23. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $80.50 and a 52-week high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $3,197,789.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,123 shares of company stock worth $9,460,625. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 113.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,288,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,221,000 after buying an additional 685,199 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,221,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,367,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 4,687.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 291,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,096,000 after purchasing an additional 285,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 183.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 440,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,840,000 after purchasing an additional 285,386 shares during the period.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

